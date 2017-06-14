NASA sounding rocket launch at Wallops scrapped for 7th time – Know why

New Delhi: The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for Tuesday night, June 13, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, has been scrapped due to cloudy skies.

NASA says the launch is now scheduled for no earlier than Thursday, June 15, with a launch window from 9:05 to 9:20 p.m. EDT.

Tuesday's attempt was the seventh for this mission. NASA also had to reschedule the rocket launch Monday because of cloudy skies.

Previous scrubs have been due to a variety of issues, such as high winds, clouds, and boats in the hazard area.

The total flight time for the mission, which will release blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch, is expected to be about 8 minutes.