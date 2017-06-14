close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA sounding rocket launch at Wallops scrapped for 7th time – Know why

NASA syas the launch is now scheduled for no earlier than Thursday, June 15, with a launch window from 9:05 to 9:20 p.m. EDT.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 09:26
NASA sounding rocket launch at Wallops scrapped for 7th time – Know why

New Delhi: The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket scheduled for Tuesday night, June 13, from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, has been scrapped due to cloudy skies.

NASA says the launch is now scheduled for no earlier than Thursday, June 15, with a launch window from 9:05 to 9:20 p.m. EDT.

NASA rover finds diverse minerals in Martian rocks
MUST READ
NASA rover finds diverse minerals in Martian rocks

Tuesday's attempt was the seventh for this mission. NASA also had to reschedule the rocket launch Monday because of cloudy skies.

Previous scrubs have been due to a variety of issues, such as high winds, clouds, and boats in the hazard area.

The total flight time for the mission, which will release blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch, is expected to be about 8 minutes.

TAGS

NASANASA rocket launchTerrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocketWallops Flight Facilitycloudy skiesArtificial clouds

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Women in Uttarakhand village fight penury to become entrepr...
Uttar Pradesh

Women in Uttarakhand village fight penury to become entrepr...

Bangladesh landslides toll reaches 137
WorldAsia

Bangladesh landslides toll reaches 137

UP Congress leader refers to Rahul Gandhi as &#039;Pappu’ in social media message, fired
Uttar Pradesh

UP Congress leader refers to Rahul Gandhi as 'Pappu’ i...

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad lodge; 30 rescued
Telangana

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad lodge; 30 rescued

Leopard barges into Bombay Veterinary College girls hostel, kills dog
Maharashtra

Leopard barges into Bombay Veterinary College girls hostel,...

Opposition parties to pick consensus presidential candidate in crucial meet today
India

Opposition parties to pick consensus presidential candidate...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video