NASA teams up with ESA to send humans to Moon by 2021
New Delhi: Two of the world’s biggest space agencies - the ESA and Nasa are teaming up to take humans to the moon within the next few years.
The European Space Agency (ESA) and aerospace company Airbus have agreed with NASA to build a module for a second, manned mission that will fly around the moon as early as 2021, which will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.
ESA and Airbus had already delivered a propulsion and supply module for an unmanned flight of NASA's new Orion spacecraft next year.
Mankind hadn't gone beyond a low orbit around Earth since 1972, when NASA ended its Apollo program.
The manned Orion mission will take humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA's Orion capsule is also aimed at taking astronauts to Mars and asteroids in the following years.
NASA said Orion will carry astronauts into deep space and then return them home to Earth.
Crew size and composition of the mission will be determined closer to launch.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless