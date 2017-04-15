NASA to broadcast world’s first live 360 degree video of rocket launch on April 18!
New Delhi: The US space agency NASA, in coordination with United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Orbital ATK, will broadcast the world’s first live 360-degree stream of a rocket launch on April 18.
According to NASA, the live 360 stream of the cargo resupply mission liftoff to the International Space Station (ISS) may be viewed on its Television YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to lift off.
You can watch the video HERE.
Orbital ATK’s Cygnus spacecraft will launch on a ULA Atlas V rocket carrying more than 7,600 pounds of science research, crew supplies and hardware to the orbiting laboratory.
The rocket launch is targeted for Tuesday, April 18 during a 30-minute window that opens at 11:11 a.m. EDT.
How to view in 360 videos
Use a mouse or move a personal device to look up and down, back and forth, for a 360-degree view around Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
Note: Not all browsers support viewing 360 videos. YouTube supports playback of 360-degree videos on computers using Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Opera browsers. Viewers may use the YouTube app to view the launch on a smart phone. Those who own virtual reality headsets will be able to look around and experience the view as if they were actually standing on the launch pad.
While virtual reality and 360 technology have been increasing in popularity, live 360 technology is a brand new capability that has recently emerged.
