NASA to come up with ice homes on Red planet to protect astronauts
New Delhi: NASA researchers say that in the near future, they might come up with ice homes on Mars to protect astronauts from harsh environment.
The researchers further say that to protect the astronauts from harsh Martian environment, ice is probably the best building material.
The surface of Mars has extreme temperatures and the atmosphere does not provide adequate protection from high-energy radiation.
The researchers believe that their "Ice Home" design provides a sound engineering solution to offer astronauts a safe place to call home.
The Mars Ice Home is a large inflatable torus, a shape similar to an inner tube, that is surrounded by a shell of water ice.
This is just one of many potential concepts for sustainable habitation on the Red Planet in support of NASA's journey to Mars.
(With IANS inputs)
