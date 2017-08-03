close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA to hire new 'planetary protection officer' for protection of Earth from aliens

The US space agency NASA is hiring a new planetary protection officer to defend Earth from aliens and it comes with a six-figure salary.NASA

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 14:08
NASA to hire new &#039;planetary protection officer&#039; for protection of Earth from aliens

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA is hiring a new planetary protection officer to defend Earth from aliens and it comes with a six-figure salary. The role of the new officer is to ensure that humans in space do not contaminate planets and moons. Also, protection of Earth from alien matter is top priority reportedly.

According to Times Of India.com, the position is for a three-year duration with the option to extend it for another two years. And candidates must have at least one year's experience as a top-level civilian government employee, and an advanced degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics. They must also have 'advanced knowledge' of planetary protection.

And do you know how much is the salary? Well, it is as much as $187,000 a year with benefits. Totally worth it, isn't it?

The job post reads: "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration. NASA maintains policies for planetary protection, applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration."

The position is currently being held by Catharine Conley. However, there is a catch, only US Nationals and citizens can apply!

The report was originally attributed to The Independent.  

TAGS

NASAPlanetary protection officerEarthAliensUS space agencySpaceCatharine Conley

From Zee News

World

Iran says US breaching nuclear deal as President Hassan Rou...

Pakistan govt website hacked; hackers post Indian national anthem, Independence Day greetings on it
Asia

Pakistan govt website hacked; hackers post Indian national...

Delhi

Defamation case: Court slaps Rs 10K fine on Medha Patkar, w...

India

After Nitish Kumar charade, 'motley secular parties...

Karbonn Aura Note Play smartphone launched at Rs 7,590
Mobiles

Karbonn Aura Note Play smartphone launched at Rs 7,590

Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Resources minister Uma Bharti
India

Now silt from river to be used to construct roads: Water Re...

India

IAS officer facing graft charges removed as MSRDC MD

Maharashtra taxi rules discriminates between black-and-yellow cabs and Ola-Uber: Bombay High Court
MaharashtraIndia

Maharashtra taxi rules discriminates between black-and-yell...

World

Saudi Arabia slams Iran over probe into attacks on missions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video