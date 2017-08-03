NASA to hire new 'planetary protection officer' for protection of Earth from aliens

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA is hiring a new planetary protection officer to defend Earth from aliens and it comes with a six-figure salary. The role of the new officer is to ensure that humans in space do not contaminate planets and moons. Also, protection of Earth from alien matter is top priority reportedly.

According to Times Of India.com, the position is for a three-year duration with the option to extend it for another two years. And candidates must have at least one year's experience as a top-level civilian government employee, and an advanced degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics. They must also have 'advanced knowledge' of planetary protection.

And do you know how much is the salary? Well, it is as much as $187,000 a year with benefits. Totally worth it, isn't it?

The job post reads: "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration. NASA maintains policies for planetary protection, applicable to all space flight missions that may intentionally or unintentionally carry Earth organisms and organic constituents to the planets or other solar system bodies, and any mission employing spacecraft, which are intended to return to Earth and its biosphere with samples from extraterrestrial targets of exploration."

The position is currently being held by Catharine Conley. However, there is a catch, only US Nationals and citizens can apply!

The report was originally attributed to The Independent.