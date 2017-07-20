close
NASA unveils footage of rare test flight launches, landings through the years on YouTube!

Out of a total 500 clips, nearly 300 have been uploaded to YouTube thus far, with some footage going back many decades.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:50
NASA unveils footage of rare test flight launches, landings through the years on YouTube!

New Delhi: Space enthusiasts who have been longing to be a part of NASA's rare historic test flights, launches and landings are in for a real treat!

You will now be able to view all the footage, including those of hypersonic jet takeoffs and shuttle landings, on YouTube.

NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Centre in California was currently in the process of uploading hundreds of archival videos, the Verge reported on Wednesday.

With this project, NASA hopes to extend its effort to allow public access to its archives, as well as help inform the world about the types of research and record-setting milestones the agency achieves each year across various fields of aerospace engineering.

Out of a total 500 clips, nearly 300 have been uploaded to YouTube thus far, with some footage going back many decades, the report added.

The clips include everything from the assembly of the D-558 Skystreak aircraft back in 1947 to a 1991 takeoff of a Lockheed Martin SR-71 stealth jet to hypersonic test flights of the unmanned NASA X-43A in 2004.

Previously, the AFRC's video library was available only through the Dryden Aircraft Movie Collection on the website of the Dryden Flight Research Centre, which was the name of the Armstrong facility before a 2014 change.

Now that it's all on YouTube, it will be indexed by Google and more easily available through the company's search engine.

(With IANS inputs)

NASA, test flights, Space flights, Armstrong Flight Research Centre, Historic test flight launches, Space news

