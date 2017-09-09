close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA's asteroid-bound spacecraft imaged from Earth

The images were taken on September 2, by the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory located on Mount Graham in Arizona. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 12:08
NASA&#039;s asteroid-bound spacecraft imaged from Earth

Washington: As NASA`s asteroid-bound spacecraft OSIRIS-REx approaches Earth for its September 22 gravity assist, a ground-based telescope has captured images of the spacecraft.

This is the first Earth-based view of OSIRIS-REx since its launch on September 8, 2016, NASA said on Friday. 

The images were taken on September 2, by the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory located on Mount Graham in Arizona. 

OSIRIS-REx was approximately 12 million kilometres away when the images were taken, NASA said.

The Large Binocular Telescope is a pair of 8.4-metre mirrors mounted side by side on the same mount, that can work together to provide resolution equivalent to a 22.7-metre telescope. 

The telescope typically conducts imaging of more distant objects but took this opportunity to look for OSIRIS-REx with a pair of wide-field cameras (one per mirror) as the spacecraft approaches Earth for its gravity assist. 

This encounter will change the spacecraft`s trajectory and set it on course to rendezvous with asteroid Bennu, where it will collect a sample of surface material and return it to Earth for study in 2023. 

The OSIRIS-REx mission team is collecting other images of the spacecraft taken by observatories and other ground-based telescopes around the world during this period -- approximately September 10-23, depending on location and local conditions. 

TAGS

NASAUS space agencySpace newsNASA's asteroid-bound spacecraft

From Zee News

WorldAsia

290,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in last 2 weeks: UN

Ryan student death: School staff made my daughter clean blood-stained water bottle of Pradhuman
Haryana

Ryan student death: School staff made my daughter clean blo...

Southwest Airlines flies more than 60 animals to shelters after Hurricane Harvey
Environment

Southwest Airlines flies more than 60 animals to shelters a...

Apple iPhone 8 may feature Face ID, Animoji, Portrait Lighting
Mobiles

Apple iPhone 8 may feature Face ID, Animoji, Portrait Light...

World

Japan says jet fighters conducted drills with US aircraft o...

World

Australia to send more troops to help Philippines fight Isl...

Asia

Myanmar 'to provide aid' to displaced Rohingya in...

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar ahead of separatists sit-in outside NIA headquarters
Jammu and Kashmir

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar ahead of separati...

Goa

Goa government mulls banning swimming in sea after sunset

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video