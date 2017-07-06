NASA's Cassini captures breathtaking close view of Saturn's little moon, Epimetheus!

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a close view of Saturn's little moon, Epimetheus.

The image was captured by NASA's Cassini Spacecraft narrow-angle camera on February 21, 2017 and it is one of the highest resolution ever taken that shows a surface covered in craters.

According to NASA, Epimetheus is too small for its gravity to hold onto an atmosphere. It is also too small to be geologically active.

The view looks toward anti-Saturn side of Epimetheus. North on Epimetheus is up and rotated 32 degrees to the right.

It was acquired at a distance of approximately 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometers) from Epimetheus and at a Sun-Epimetheus-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 71 degrees. Image scale is 290 feet (89 meters) per pixel.

The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency.