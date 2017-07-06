close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NASA's Cassini captures breathtaking close view of Saturn's little moon, Epimetheus!

The image was captured by NASA's Cassini Spacecraft narrow-angle camera on February 21, 2017

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 23:34
NASA&#039;s Cassini captures breathtaking close view of Saturn&#039;s little moon, Epimetheus!
Photo Credit: NASA

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a close view of Saturn's little moon, Epimetheus.

The image was captured by NASA's Cassini Spacecraft narrow-angle camera on February 21, 2017 and it is one of the highest resolution ever taken that shows a surface covered in craters.

According to NASA, Epimetheus is too small for its gravity to hold onto an atmosphere. It is also too small to be geologically active.

The view looks toward anti-Saturn side of Epimetheus. North on Epimetheus is up and rotated 32 degrees to the right.

It was acquired at a distance of approximately 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometers) from Epimetheus and at a Sun-Epimetheus-spacecraft, or phase, angle of 71 degrees. Image scale is 290 feet (89 meters) per pixel.

The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA (the European Space Agency) and the Italian Space Agency.

TAGS

EpimetheusSaturn Saturn's moonMoonSpaceNASAUS space agency

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

India

National parties collected Rs 287.89 cr during 2016 assembl...

Life normalising in Bengal&#039;s violence-hit areas; Trinamool, BJP clash over youth&#039;s death
West Bengal

Life normalising in Bengal's violence-hit areas; Trina...

&#039;With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel&#039; - Benjamin Netanyahu gifts signed picture to PM Narendra Modi
India

'With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Is...

Donald Trump calls out Russia, cites efforts to subvert Western civilization
EuropeWorld

Donald Trump calls out Russia, cites efforts to subvert Wes...

AfricaWorld

Truck crash in Central African Republic kills at least 78

Sikkim

Sikkim planning to move SC over ransacking of vehicles: CM...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video