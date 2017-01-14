NASA's Juno camera captures this striking image of 'crescent Jupiter with the iconic Great Red Spot' – A must-see photo!
New Delhi: Using data from NASA's historic mission to Jupiter - Juno mission - a citizen scientist named Roman Tkachenko has created a spectacular image of a crescent Jupiter with the iconic Great Red Spot in it.
The magnificent image released by NASA was captured by the JunoCam instrument - a visible light camera/telescope - onboard the Juno spacecraft.
In the image, see a series of storms shaped like white ovals, known informally as the 'string of pearls' can be spotted. Also, a reddish long-lived storm known as Oval BA is visible below the Great Red Spot.
The image was taken on December 11, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), as the Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter. Juno was about 285,100 miles (458,800 kilometers) from the planet at the time this picture was imaged.
JunoCam's raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products.
If you're a space enthusiast and are interested in seeing such images, log on to the above mentioned link provided by NASA and enjoy viewing the wonderful photos of Jupiter!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Has the govt fallen short of providing facilities to our paramilitary forces?
- DNA: Norway becomes first country to switch off FM radio
- Rajasthan: IAF chief BS Dhanoa flies single-seater MiG-21
- Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
- Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
- WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
- Modi on Khadi calendar: No one can replace Mahatma, says minister
- After Saudi Arabia increases India's Haj quota, AIMIM chief says allot Haj subsidy for girls' education
- WATCH: Mohammad Amir gets rid off David Warner, Steve Smith off two consecutive balls in 1st ODI
- New Look For Men in Blue: BCCI unveils new jersey of Team India, see pic
Top Videos
-
DNA: Why don't politicians give importance to issue of increasing pollution in election manifestos?
-
Is the uproar over PM Modi's pic on khadi calendar and diary necessary?
-
Soldiers must use grievance boxes: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
-
Uproar over PM Modi ejecting Mahatma Gandhi from Khadi calendar, diary