NASA's Juno camera captures this striking image of 'crescent Jupiter with the iconic Great Red Spot' – A must-see photo!

New Delhi: Using data from NASA's historic mission to Jupiter - Juno mission - a citizen scientist named Roman Tkachenko has created a spectacular image of a crescent Jupiter with the iconic Great Red Spot in it.

The magnificent image released by NASA was captured by the JunoCam instrument - a visible light camera/telescope - onboard the Juno spacecraft.

In the image, see a series of storms shaped like white ovals, known informally as the 'string of pearls' can be spotted. Also, a reddish long-lived storm known as Oval BA is visible below the Great Red Spot.

The image was taken on December 11, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), as the Juno spacecraft performed its third close flyby of Jupiter. Juno was about 285,100 miles (458,800 kilometers) from the planet at the time this picture was imaged.

JunoCam's raw images are available at www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam for the public to peruse and process into image products.

If you're a space enthusiast and are interested in seeing such images, log on to the above mentioned link provided by NASA and enjoy viewing the wonderful photos of Jupiter!