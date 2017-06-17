close
NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's south polar region

NASA's Juno spacecraft has captured a clear view of the south polar region of Jupiter.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 00:01
NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Photo Credit: NASA

New Delhi: The US space agency NASA has released a clear view of the south polar region of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system.

The image was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on May 19, 2017, from about 29,100 miles (46,900 kilometers) above the cloud tops.

According to the space agency, the spacecraft was over 65.9 degrees south latitude while racing away from Jupiter following its seventh close pass of the planet when JunoCam captured the clear view of the planet.

The image was processed to enhance color differences, showing the amazing variety in Jupiter’s stormy atmosphere. Four of the white oval storms known as the “String of Pearls” are visible near the top of the image.

In the picture, one orange-colored storm can be seen at the belt-zone boundary, while other storms are more of a cream color.  

