NASA's Juno spots cyclones swirl, white oval storms near Jupiter's limb

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:08
Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

New Delhi: The Juno spacecraft, which successfully made its fourth flyby of Jupiter last week, has beamed back yet another stunning image taken from the gas giant's surface.

In this image of Jupiter’s south polar region from NASA's Jupiter probe, cyclones swirl around the south pole and white oval storms can be seen near the limb - the apparent edge of the planet.

The JunoCam imager aboard Juno spacecraft acquired the image on February 2, 2017, at 5:52 a.m. PST (8:52 a.m. EST) from an altitude of 47,600 miles above Jupiter’s swirling cloud deck during its flyby.

Prior to the February 2 flyby, the public was invited to vote for their favorite points of interest in the Jovian atmosphere for JunoCam to image.

As per NASA, the point of interest captured here was titled “Jovian Antarctica” by a member of the public, in reference to Earth's Antarctica.

Meanwhile, public can view all of JunoCam’s images from the February 2, 2017, flyby of Jupiter online by logging into the following link provided by NASA. Here's the link

https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing?phases%5b%5d=PERIJOVE+4

 

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 09:08

