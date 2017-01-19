NASA's new robotic mission set to explore giant metal asteroid

New Delhi: NASA's new robotic spacecraft is all set to explore a giant metal asteroid. This happens to be the the most intriguing targets in the main asteroid belt.

The Psyche mission, targeted to launch in October of 2023, will explore 16 Psyche, a giant metal asteroid about three times farther away from the Sun than is the Earth.

The asteroid measures about 210 kilometres in diameter and unlike most other asteroids that are rocky or icy bodies is thought to be comprised mostly of metallic iron and nickel, similar to Earth's core.

Scientists wonder whether Psyche could be an exposed core of an early planet that could have been as large as Mars, but which lost its rocky outer layers due to a number of violent collisions billions of years ago.

The mission will help scientists understand how planets and other bodies separated into their layers ? including cores, mantles and crusts ? early in their histories.

"This is an opportunity to explore a new type of world ? not one of rock or ice, but of metal," said Psyche Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University.

"16 Psyche is the only known object of its kind in the solar system, and this is the only way humans will ever visit a core. We learn about inner space by visiting outer space," said Elkins-Tanton.

Psyche will be arriving at the asteroid in 2030, following an Earth gravity assist spacecraft manoeuvre in 2024 and a Mars flyby in 2025.

NASA announced robotic missions - Lucy and Psyche - to asteroids that will open new windows on one of the earliest eras in the history of our solar system ? a time less than 10 million years after the birth of the Sun.

(With PTI inputs)