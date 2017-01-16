NASA's SDO captures Sun's beautiful magnetic arcs - Watch
New Delhi: NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has captured stunning magnetic arcs of the sun as they spiraled above 2 active regions last week.
NASA says magnetic arcs of plasma that spiraled above two active regions held their shape fairly well over 18 hours on January 11-12, 2017.
The video was captured in wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light - a type of light that is typically invisible to our eyes, but is colorised here in gold for easy viewing.
Watch it below!
Magnetic arcs of solar material held their shapes as they spiraled above 2 active regions on the sun: https://t.co/4iJ5csJ5Xu @NASASunEarth pic.twitter.com/lRIn0KwAML
— NASA (@NASA) January 15, 2017
“The charged plasma is being controlled the magnetic field lines of the active regions. The field lines become clearly visible when viewed in this wavelength of extreme ultraviolet light,” NASA added.
Often the arches bend and twist more dynamically than the relatively stable ones seen in the video.
