NASA's SDO spots churning solar prominence above Sun's surface - Watch
New Delhi: This newlyl released footage from NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) shows a twisting solar prominence rose up along the edge of the sun and churned for about two days - from January 23-24, 2017 - before falling apart.
The sun's magnetic forces sometimes create twisting, suspended clouds of solar material called prominences. https://t.co/BatKAloJPb pic.twitter.com/6jePzwKyg3
— NASASunEarth (@NASASunEarth) January 29, 2017
As per NASA, a solar prominence (also known as a filament when viewed against the solar disk) is a large, bright feature extending outward from the Sun's surface,
NASA says the images were taken in a wavelength extreme ultraviolet light that observes activity close to the solar surface, perfect for capturing prominences, which are notoriously unstable clouds of plasma suspended above the sun.
