NASA's SDO spots churning solar prominence above Sun's surface - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:57
Image credit: Solar Dynamic Observatory, NASA

New Delhi: This newlyl released footage from NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) shows a twisting solar prominence rose up along the edge of the sun and churned for about two days - from January 23-24, 2017 - before falling apart.

As per NASA, a solar prominence (also known as a filament when viewed against the solar disk) is a large, bright feature extending outward from the Sun's surface,

NASA says the images were taken in a wavelength extreme ultraviolet light that observes activity close to the solar surface, perfect for capturing prominences, which are notoriously unstable clouds of plasma suspended above the sun. 

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:57

