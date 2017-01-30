NASA's SDO spots churning solar prominence above Sun's surface - Watch

New Delhi: This newlyl released footage from NASA's Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) shows a twisting solar prominence rose up along the edge of the sun and churned for about two days - from January 23-24, 2017 - before falling apart.

The sun's magnetic forces sometimes create twisting, suspended clouds of solar material called prominences. https://t.co/BatKAloJPb pic.twitter.com/6jePzwKyg3 — NASASunEarth (@NASASunEarth) January 29, 2017

As per NASA, a solar prominence (also known as a filament when viewed against the solar disk) is a large, bright feature extending outward from the Sun's surface,

NASA says the images were taken in a wavelength extreme ultraviolet light that observes activity close to the solar surface, perfect for capturing prominences, which are notoriously unstable clouds of plasma suspended above the sun.