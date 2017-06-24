NASA's tenth attempt at launching sounding rocket to create interstellar clouds postponed

New Delhi: Many failed attempts later, NASA scheduled its tenth attempt to launch a sounding rocket that will create artificial, colourful clouds in space for Saturday, June 24, between 9:07 and 9:22 pm EDT.

However, the launch date for the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket has once again been postponed to an unannounced date, citing expected cloudiness in the region.

As per NASA, the multi-canister ampoule ejection system being tested on this mission will allow scientists to gather information over a much larger area than previously able during a sounding rocket mission to study the ionosphere or aurora.

Canisters will deploy during the rocket’s ascent and they will release blue-green and red vapor to form artificial clouds between 4 and 5.5 minutes after launch, NASA added.

These clouds, or vapor tracers, that will allow scientists on the ground or by aircraft to visually track particle motions in space, may be visible along the mid-Atlantic coastline from New York to North Carolina.

The launch will take place at the Wallops Flight Facility on the eastern shore of Virginia.