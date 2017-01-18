New Horizons turns 11: NASA to go live on Facebook to mark success, future of mission!
New Delhi: NASA's New Horizons spacecraft that is currently administering a probe on Pluto is forever at work, covering the icy cold parameters of the dwarf planet.
It is all courtesy New Horizons, that NASA is able to give us all the latest updates on Pluto – its structure, the behaviour of its complex atmosphere and its evolution.
Be it icy volcanoes that adorn the planet or the activities of its five moons, New Horizons bears testimony to the fact that the dwarf planet is loaded with surprises.
January 19, 2017 marks the 11th anniversary of the spacecraft’s launch and the American space agency plans to celebrate it in a big way.
Members of NASA’s New Horizons team will discuss the achievements of the first encounter with Pluto and look ahead to the mission’s next exploration of the Kuiper Belt during a Facebook Live event at 4:0 pm EST on Thursday, January 19.
According to NASA's schedule, the event, live-streamed from New Horizons mission operations at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, will be available on the NASA New Horizons Facebook page.
The conversation will cover a range of topics, including the top three findings from the spacecraft’s Pluto flyby and what New Horizons is doing on the way to its next science target.
You can view the live event here!
