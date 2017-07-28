New three-member crew lifts off for International Space Station - Watch

New Delhi: Three new members are launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, using a Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA were lifted off on Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft on July 28, 2017, at 11:41 a.m. (9:41 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

LIFTOFF! Three people leave Earth at 11:41am ET on a journey to @Space_Station. They arrive tonight at 6 pm ET: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/Oqah1WVMjQ — NASA (@NASA) July 28, 2017

Live launch coverage began at 10:45 am EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

After the launch, the trio are safe in the orbit and will travel for six hours in the spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module at 6 pm.

NASA TV coverage of the docking begins at 5:15 p.m.

Aboard the space station, the three astronaut will be joined by Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA.

As per NASA, they will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the space station.

Expedition 52 crew members will spend more than four months together aboard the orbital complex before returning to Earth in December.