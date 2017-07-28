close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

New three-member crew set for launch to International Space Station today – Watch LIVE

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the new crew is scheduled to lift off on July 28, 2017, at 11:41 a.m. (9:41 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 09:34
New three-member crew set for launch to International Space Station today – Watch LIVE

New Delhi: Three new members will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, July 28, 2017, using a Soyuz spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the new crew is scheduled to lift off on July 28, 2017, at 11:41 a.m. (9:41 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Live launch coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

After launching, the trio - NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA - will travel for six hours in the spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module at 6 p.m. NASA TV coverage of the docking begins at 5:15 p.m.

Aboard the space station, the arriving crew will join Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA, who had arrived to ISS earlier on Soyuz MS-04.

NASA says they will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the space station.

The Expedition 52/53 crew will spend more than four months together aboard the orbital complex before returning to Earth in December.

 

 

TAGS

International Space StationISSNASANew ISS crewThree-menber crewRandy BresnikSergey RyazanskiyPaolo NespoliRoscosmosESA

From Zee News

BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat
GujaratIndia

BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls...

Jammu and Kashmir

Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Jammu and Kashmir

World

Families of jailed Turkish journalists shaken but determine...

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order; shipping within 5 days
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order; sh...

World

Terror supporting Pakistan responsible for its negative glo...

World

White House infighting turns ugly: Anthony Scaramucci vs Re...

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of venomous salvos
India

Shiv Sena mocks BJP-JD (U) reunion, reminds history of veno...

World

Ryan assures Republican senators House will not pass '...

AmericasWorld

US woman murdered on cruise wouldn`t `stop laughing at me,`...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video