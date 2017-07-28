New three-member crew set for launch to International Space Station today – Watch LIVE

New Delhi: Three new members will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, July 28, 2017, using a Soyuz spacecraft.

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft carrying the new crew is scheduled to lift off on July 28, 2017, at 11:41 a.m. (9:41 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Live launch coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. EDT on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

After launching, the trio - NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, Sergey Ryazanskiy of Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli of ESA - will travel for six hours in the spacecraft before docking to the space station’s Rassvet module at 6 p.m. NASA TV coverage of the docking begins at 5:15 p.m.

Aboard the space station, the arriving crew will join Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA, who had arrived to ISS earlier on Soyuz MS-04.

NASA says they will continue work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the space station.

The Expedition 52/53 crew will spend more than four months together aboard the orbital complex before returning to Earth in December.