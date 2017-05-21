close
New Zealand reaches for the stars, could soon surpass US frequency in launching commercial rockets!

Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 10:01
New Zealand reaches for the stars, could soon surpass US frequency in launching commercial rockets!
(Image for representational purposes only)

New Delhi: Space programs of nations around the world are making impressive progress with their goal of delving into the deepest secrets of the universe and gaining as much information as possible.

The race to accomplish the heights is quite fierce, so much so that New Zealand, a nation that has never had a space program could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.

That's if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.

Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.

Rocket Lab hopes to begin commercial launches later this year and eventually launch one rocket every week. It plans to keep costs low by using lightweight, disposable rockets with 3D-printed engines.

It's a different plan than some other space companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX, which uses larger rockets to carry bigger payloads.

(With PTI inputs)

Rocket Lab, space launch, New Zealand space program, rocket launch, Peter Beck, Space news

