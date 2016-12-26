close
Northern hemisphere looks like a snow globe from space station!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:46
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 50, has been sharing many beautiful pictures of the Earth from the space station.

Recently, he has shared a breathtaking view of the Northern hemisphere that looks like a snow globe from space station, captioned as,'The Northern hemisphere is sometimes a mass of white clouds and snow... like a snow globe'.

Check out his tweet:  

First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:33

