Northern hemisphere looks like a snow globe from space station!
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:46
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard International Space Station (ISS) as part of Expedition 50, has been sharing many beautiful pictures of the Earth from the space station.
Recently, he has shared a breathtaking view of the Northern hemisphere that looks like a snow globe from space station, captioned as,'The Northern hemisphere is sometimes a mass of white clouds and snow... like a snow globe'.
Check out his tweet:
The Northern hemisphere is sometimes a mass of white clouds and snow... like a snow globe https://t.co/V4EkWsM9PV pic.twitter.com/dkgQVwaRoK
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) December 25, 2016
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 14:33
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong