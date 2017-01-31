Pastel colours give Port Navalo a mesmerising look - Thomas Pesquet shares image from ISS!

New Delhi: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a breathtaking view of Port Navalo with his social media followers and space enthusiasts.

The image was captioned as, 'Pastel colours around Port Navalo at the entrance of Gulf of Morbihan'.

Check out his tweet:

Thanks to all the astronauts of Expedition 50 aboard space station that we get to witness many beautiful image of the Earth and also know how the planet looks like from far above.