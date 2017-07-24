PM Modi condoles ex-ISRO chief's death, says his contribution to India's space programme will never be forgotten

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of former ISRO chief UR Rao. He said Rao's contribution to India's space research will always be remembered.

"Saddened by the demise of renowned scientist, Professor UR Rao. His remarkable contribution to India's space programme will never be forgotten," Modi said in a tweet.

Saddened by demise of renowned scientist, Professor UR Rao. His remarkable contribution to India's space programme will never be forgotten. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2017

Veteran Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist U.R. Rao passed away at his residence in Bengaluru around 3 a.m. after prolonged illness due to age-related health issues. He was 85.

Rao was the ISRO chairman for a decade from 1984 to 1994.