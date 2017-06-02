close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Poor weather halts SpaceX resupply mission to space station

Liftoff was targeted for 5:55 p.m. EDT on June 1 (3.25 a.m Friday India time) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 11:25
Poor weather halts SpaceX resupply mission to space station

Washington: The planned launch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft for a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station on Thursday was scrubbed due to poor weather, NASA has said.

Liftoff was targeted for 5:55 p.m. EDT on June 1 (3.25 a.m Friday India time) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

"Standing down due to lightning. Backup launch opportunity on Saturday, June 3 at 5:07 p.m. EDT or 21:07 UTC," SpaceX tweeted.

There is a 70 per cent chance of favourable weather for Saturday's planned launch of the 11th SpaceX cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, NASA scientists wrote in a blogpost on Friday. 

Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. EDT (2:37 a.m. Sunday India time) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. 

The vehicle is carrying a Dragon spacecraft loaded with about 2,721.5 kg of experiments and supplies bound for the space station, NASA said.

The payload will include important materials to support more than 250 science and research investigations taking place during Expeditions 52 and 53.

The flight will deliver investigations and facilities that study neutron stars, osteoporosis, solar panels, tools for Earth-observation, and more.

TAGS

SpaceXSpaceX resupply missionISSSpace StationSpace news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Humid morning in national capital
Delhi

Humid morning in national capital

IIT-M beef protest shows 'upbringing' of students...
Tamil Nadu

IIT-M beef protest shows 'upbringing' of students...

Reinstate travel ban on six Muslim nations: Donald Trump to...
Americas

Reinstate travel ban on six Muslim nations: Donald Trump to...

Wild elephant goes on rampage, kills four in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu

Wild elephant goes on rampage, kills four in Tamil Nadu

Drop nuclear bomb on Pakistan: VHP leader Acharya Dharmendra
Rajasthan

Drop nuclear bomb on Pakistan: VHP leader Acharya Dharmendr...

Trump admin asks Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban...
AmericasWorld

Trump admin asks Supreme Court to reinstate its travel ban...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video