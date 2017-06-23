PSLV-C38/Cartosat-2 series mission - India's sixth eye in the sky, why it's significant for the country

New Delhi: In yet another textbook style, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully launched its Cartosat-2 series satellite for earth observation along with 30 nano satellites in a single flight, placing them successfully into the intended orbit.

The 712kg Cartosat-2 series satellite and 30 co-passenger satellites together weighing about 243kg lifted off at 9.29 a.m. today, June 23, 2017, from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota onboard ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-38).

Here are key facts you need to know about the PSLV-C38/Cartosat-2 series mission and why it is important for the country: