Remembering Gene Cernan: Amazing video of Apollo 17 astronauts singing 'I was strolling on the Moon one day' on lunar surface - Watch

New Delhi: Retired NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, who was the last man to walk on the moon, died Monday, January 16, 2017, surrounded by family.

Cernan, who visited the moon's neighborhood twice - aboard Apollo 10 and Apollo 17 - also did a challenging spacewalk aboard Gemini 9 spacecraft in 1966.

In May 1969, he was the lunar module pilot of Apollo 10, the first comprehensive lunar-orbital qualification and verification test of the lunar lander.

Catpain Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17, the last Apollo mission which took place in December 1972.

Apollo 17 established several new records for human space flight, including the longest lunar landing flight (301 hours, 51 minutes); longest lunar surface extravehicular activities (22 hours, 6 minutes); largest lunar sample return (nearly 249 pounds); and longest time in lunar orbit (147 hours, 48 minutes).

Here's an amazing video from NASA featuring Apollo 17 astronauts Gene Cernan and Jack Schmitt who sang 'I Was Strolling on the Moon One Day' while walking on the moon during the last Apollo lunar landing mission.

In the clip, the astronauts ca be seen hopping and skipping along as they carry on humming. It ended with Cernan and Jack Schmitt dancing and leaping across the lunar surface.

"Apollo 17 built upon all of the other missions scientifically," said Cernan in 2008, recalling the mission as NASA celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

On July 1, 1976, Cernan, who was born in Chicago on March 14, 1934, retired from the Navy after 20 years and ended his NASA career.