Renowned Indian scientist, academician Professor Yash Pal passes away

New Delhi: Renowned Indian scientist and academician Professor Yash Pal passed away at his residence in Noida on Monday, 24 July 2017. He was 90.

Although the exact cause of his death was unknown, reports say that he had recovered from cancer a few years ago. His last rites will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Professor Pal was known for his contributions to the study of cosmic rays, as well as for being an institution-builder.

Pal, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2013, became one of the leading science communicators of the country in his later years. In 1976, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to science and space technology.

Born on 26 November 1926 in Jhang, British India, now in Pakistan, Pal gained a PhD degree in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He started his career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Bombay (now Mumbai), as a member of the Cosmic Rays group.

Pal also served as the Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi from March 2007 to March 2012.