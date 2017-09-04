close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rise in cross-border infiltration gives birth to real-time satellites

The idea behind this is to track the movement of intruders, minimise infiltration attempts, effective communication, and many other things, which will eventually help the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to better guard the borders and keep the country safe.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 13:46
Rise in cross-border infiltration gives birth to real-time satellites
Representational image

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rise in cross-border infiltration, the government is planning for a dedicated real-time satellite for better surveillance at borders.

The idea behind this is to track the movement of intruders, minimise infiltration attempts, effective communication, and many other things, which will eventually help the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to better guard the borders and keep the country safe.

As per a report published in Times of India, top bureaucrats in the home ministry recently held several rounds of meetings with BSF, ITBP, SSB and ISRO officials, during which it was discussed whether a single satellite would be enough to monitor activities on the borders or if each force needed to be provided a dedicated satellite.

The government is seriously considering the matter, as they feel that communication, surveillance and intelligence need to be tightened around borders.

Satellites can play a pivotal role in border management and India is significantly wealthy in the Asian region when it comes to satellites.

The Cartosat-2 series advanced remote sensing satellite, which was launched on June 23, has been helpful in enhancing India's military surveillance capabilities as its high-resolution PAN camera can cover a swathe of 9.6 km and its spatial resolution is less than one metre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is providing the security forces with better equipment so that they can deal with the situation ably.

TAGS

SatellitesIndian satellitesIndian bordersbordersRise in cross-border infiltrationReal-time satellites

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs holding of Tamil Nadu civic polls by Nov...

Jawaharlal Nehru bars outsiders inside campus on polling day
Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru bars outsiders inside campus on polling da...

Rare 4th century Roman mosaic discovered in the UK
Discoveries

Rare 4th century Roman mosaic discovered in the UK

World

Typhoon Mawar makes landfall in China; over 15,000 relocate...

Lucknow: Lift collapses in District Court Wazirganj, 12 injured
India

Lucknow: Lift collapses in District Court Wazirganj, 12 inj...

Bihar

SSB recovers 5kg drugs from man in Bihar's East Champa...

South Korea sees more possible North Korea ballistic missile tests: Defence ministry
World

South Korea sees more possible North Korea ballistic missil...

NEET 2017: Protests continue for third day in TN over Dalit girl&#039;s death, law students stage demonstration
Tamil Nadu

NEET 2017: Protests continue for third day in TN over Dalit...

Kolkata: Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed, accused in Narada sting case, dies after cardiac arrest
West Bengal

Kolkata: Trinamool MP Sultan Ahmed, accused in Narada sting...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video