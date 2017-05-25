close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 13:36
Robotic spacecraft launch will take place a year ahead of original schedule, confirms NASA

New Delhi: In a recent announcement, NASA has said that it will launch its robotic spacecraft to a unique metal asteroid 'Psyche' 2022, an year early than the original schedule.

The mission will now take a more efficient trajectory to arrive at the main belt asteroid in 2026, four years earlier than planned, the US space agency said.

Psyche, an asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter, is made almost entirely of nickel-iron metal. It offers a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and the terrestrial planets, researchers said.

"We challenged the mission design team to explore if an earlier launch date could provide a more efficient trajectory to the asteroid Psyche, and they came through in a big way," said Jim Green, from the NASA Headquarters in the US.

"This will enable us to fulfil our science objectives sooner and at a reduced cost," said Green.

The Discovery Mission programme - a series of lower-cost, highly focused robotic space missions that are exploring the solar system - had directed teams to propose missions for launch in either 2021 or 2023.

The Lucy mission - which will study a population of primitive asteroids called Trojans orbiting with Jupiter - was selected for the first launch opportunity in 2021, and Psyche was to follow in 2023.

Shortly after selection in January, NASA gave the direction to the Psyche team to research earlier opportunities.

Researchers designed a new, efficient trajectory that does away with the need for assistance of the Earth's gravity and shortens the cruise time.

In addition, the new trajectory stays farther from the Sun, reducing the amount of heat protection needed for the spacecraft.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Robotic spacecraft missionRobotic spacecraft launchSpace newsNASAUS space agency

