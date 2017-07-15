close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Russia launches 73 satellites into three different orbits via Soyuz 2.1a rocket!

 The 73 satellites also include those from US, Germany, Norway, Canada and Japan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 13:24
Russia launches 73 satellites into three different orbits via Soyuz 2.1a rocket!
Image courtesy: Телестудия Роскосмоса/YouTube

New Delhi: After India's record-breaking feat of launching 104 satellites in one go in February this year, seems like Russia isn't too far behind.

With an equally strong pace program in hand, Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos successfully delivered record-breaking 73 satellites into three different orbits on Friday via its Russian Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle.

The launcher, carrying an Earth observation Kanopus-V-IK satellite and 72 small satellites, lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 09:36 Moscow time (0636 GMT), and a "Fregat" upper stage launched the spacecraft into three orbits before retreating and falling into the Indian Ocean at 18:18 Moscow time (1518 GMT), according to Roscosmos statements, Xinhua news agency reported.

"72 smallsats make the mission set a record in the number of spacecraft to be injected into several target orbits among smallsats launches ever," the corporation said.

The 73 satellites also include those from US, Germany, Norway, Canada and Japan.

According to Xinhua, based on the Soyuz-U series, Russia's Soyuz-2 launcher features advanced engines and up-to-date control and telemetry systems, which can be configured with the Fregat upper stage depending on the mission.

A standard Fregat upper stage was designed by Lavochkin Association to complement various launchers in order to put satellites in different orbits.

Watch the video of the lift-off below:

(Video courtesy: Телестудия Роскосмоса)

TAGS

rocket launchRoscosmosRussia space programSoyuz 2.1a rocketSpace missionssatellite launchSpace news

From Zee News

Earth may have had muddy origin, says study
Space

Earth may have had muddy origin, says study

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President&#039;s peace proposal
WorldAsia

Pyongyang dismisses South Korean President's peace pro...

A possible end to mission Red Planet? NASA can&#039;t send humans on Mars due to lack of money!
Space

A possible end to mission Red Planet? NASA can't send...

First sign of cracks in Bihar grand alliance; Tejashwi Yadav skips key event attended by CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar

First sign of cracks in Bihar grand alliance; Tejashwi Yada...

Now make, share GIFs with Facebook camera
Technology

Now make, share GIFs with Facebook camera

Technology

Luxury phone-maker Vertu find no buyers for its high-end de...

Technology

Google Maps now gives you best time of day to travel

Security beefed up at Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh

Security beefed up at Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow

Amarnath terror attack: J&amp;K cops detain PDP MLA&#039;s driver for questioning
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath terror attack: J&K cops detain PDP MLA's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video