Russian-built Soyuz rocket successfully places Spanish satellite into orbit
French Guiana: A Russian-built Soyuz rocket has successfully placed a Spanish satellite into orbit.
The rocket blasted off from French Guiana and successfully placed into orbit a Spanish telecommunications satellite, at 10:30 pm local time Friday (0130 GMT Saturday).
The Hispasat 36W-1 satellite that was placed into geostationary orbit is the first to be built using Europe`s new SmallGEO platform developed by Germany`s OHB System AG under the European Space Agency`s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems programme, Arianespace said.
It "will provide a wide range of communications services for continental Europe, the Canary Islands and South America."
It was the first launch of the year by Arianespace, which plans a total of 12 throughout 2017.
(With AFP inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will Mayawati bring law and order in UP with support from Mukhtar Ansari?
- Watch: Shocking footage of Delhi woman throwing her child down stairs
- Europe: Frozen Danube river becomes skaters' paradise
- J&K: 10 soldiers killed, 4 missing as 2 avalanches hit Gurez sector
- Mexico's Colima volcano eruption spurs ash warning
- 1st T20I: On debut, did Parvez Rasool insult the national anthem during India-England match?
- Pakistan may not qualify for 2019 Cricket World Cup: ICC
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- How public greeted PM Narendra Modi as he walked down Rajpath on Republic Day - WATCH
- WATCH: Did Parvez Rasool insult national anthem prior to 1st T20I between India and England?