Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' all set for launch to space station today

New Delhi: An unpiloted Russian Progress cargo craft is all set to lift off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday.

The Progress MS-06 spacecraft, also known as the 67th Russian supply vehicle, is scheduled to be launched at 5:20 a.m. EDT Wednesday (3:20 p.m. Baikonur time), June 14, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

NASA TV will broadcast the launch live from the Baikonur Cosmodrome beginning at 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday. Click here to watch the launch live.

Progress 67 (67P) which will dock to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module at 7:42 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 16, is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the station, along with a cluster of small satellites to be released in orbit.

The spacecraft will remain docked at the station for almost six months before departing in December for its deorbit into the Earth’s atmosphere.