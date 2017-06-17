Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully docks with International Space Station!

New Delhi: An unpiloted Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' has succesfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday after a two-day trip.

The Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft was launched on Wednesday, June 14 on board a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft is carrying almost three tons of fuel, water, food, compressed gases, medical and sanitary equipment, as well as nanosatellites to Russia's Zvezda service module.

Progress 67 will remain docked at the station for almost six months before departing in December for its deorbit into the Earth’s atmosphere.