Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' to dock with space station later today

The Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft or Progress 67 is set to dock to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module at 7:42 a.m. EDT today, June 16. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 09:42
New Delhi: An unpiloted Russian cargo craft is on its way to rendezvous with the International Space Station (ISS) later on Friday after a two-day trip.

The Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft or Progress 67 is set to dock to the aft port of the Zvezda Service Module at 7:42 a.m. EDT today, June 16.

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' heads to space station
NASA TV coverage of rendezvous and docking of the Progress 67 begins at 7 a.m. EDT Friday.

Progress 67, launched into space on Wednesday, is carrying almost three tons of fuel, water, food, compressed gases, medical and sanitary equipment, as well as nanosatellites to Russia's Zvezda service module.

The spacecraft will remain docked at the station for almost six months before departing in December for its deorbit into the Earth’s atmosphere.

International Space Station, ISS, Russian cargo spacecraft, Progress 67, Progress MS-06 cargo spacecraft, NASA

