Russian meteorological satellite fails to enter destined orbit

New Delhi: On Tuesday morning, Russian space agency Roscosmos announced the successful launch of a spacecraft carrying 19 satellites from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the country's Far East.

However, as per latest reports, Russia has failed to place the meteorological satellite into the targeted orbit.

"Communication with the spacecraft could not be established during the first planned session due to its absence in the targeted orbit," the agency said in the statement, without giving details.

The Soyuz-2.1b rocket was scheduled to launch into orbit the Meteor-M hydro-meteorological satellite and another 18 small ones, including 17 for scientific, educational, research and commercial institutions of Norway, Sweden, the US, Japan, Canada and Germany.

Roscosmos did not specify the fate of the other satellites.

This was the second launch of a spacecraft from the Vostochny cosmodrome, aimed at reducing Russia's dependence on the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

(With IANS inputs)