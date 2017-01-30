Save the date: ISRO gears up for its mega-launch of 104 satellites on February 15!

New Delhi: The final date is here! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has decided to make its path-breaking move of launching 104 satellites in one go on February 15.

All set to be launched on board its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) from Sriharikota, it will be followed by the launch of the South Asian satellite in March this year, which is pegged as the Prime Minister's pet project.

With numerous feats in 2016 itself, ISRO has managed to add quite a few feathers to its hat and further established the country's position as one of the front-runners in the field of space.

S Somnath, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of the ISRO, did not specify the number of countries that would launch its satellites in this mission, but said it includes nations like the US and Germany.

"These will be 100 micro-small satellites, which will be launched using a PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle)- C37. The weight of the payload will be 1350 kgs, of which 500-600 kgs will be the satellite's weight," Somnath added.

According to the Times of India, in the payload of 104 satellites, 101 will be foreign satellites including the latest addition of a nano-satellite. Remaining three will be Indian satellites including the Cartosat series-2D with remote sensing high resolution camera which finds its application in defence and strategic purposes.

Last year, ISRO launched 22 satellites at a go and this launch will have almost five times the number of crafts.

At the same time, Russia had launched a record 37 satellites in a single mission in 2014 and the US space agency NASA had launched 29 satellites at one go.