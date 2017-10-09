close
Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenance to take place on October 10

Spacewalks are regular events in support of the ISS assembly and maintenance, that science and space enthusiasts look forward to with the initiation of every consecutive expedition launch.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 11:19
Save the date! Second of three spacewalks for ISS maintenance to take place on October 10
Image courtesy: NASA

New Delhi: After conducting a successful spacewalk on Thursday, October 5, Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and fellow-NASA astronaut Mark Van Hei are ready to embark on the second of the three spacewalk series on Turesday, October 10.

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will lubricate the newly replaced Canadarm2 end effector (during the October 5 spacewalk) and replacing cameras on the left side of the station’s truss and the right side of the station’s US Destiny laboratory.

Like the first, the second and third spacewalks will also be led by Bresnik, with Van Hei accompanying him in the second and Flight Engineer Joe Acaba joining him for the third spacewalk.

Spacewalks are regular events in support of the ISS assembly and maintenance, that science and space enthusiasts look forward to with the initiation of every consecutive expedition launch.

Bresnik also tweeted a selfie from the October 5 spacewalk. Check it out!

NASA TV coverage of the spacewalks will begin at 6:30 am EDT.

This will be Randy Bresnik's fourth spacewalk and Mark Van Hei's second.

NASAInternational Space StationISSspacewalksSpacewalk seriesRandy BresnikMark Van HeiISS repairISS maintenanceSpace news

