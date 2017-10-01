close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Scientists discover whole-planet aurora on Mars triggered by solar storm

Thanks to MAVEN, scientists have discovered that a solar event has sparked a global aurora at the Martian surface and caused the radiation level to double than highest ever recorded.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 1, 2017 - 15:27
Scientists discover whole-planet aurora on Mars triggered by solar storm
Image courtesy: NASA/Goddard/University of Colorado /LASP

New Delhi: The Red Planet is full of surprises and scientists are leaving no stone unturned to discover its secrets. From the presence of water to the possibility of life, researchers are studying Mars from every angle, in every aspect.

The near future holds the possibility of a manned probe to Mars and scientists who are preparing for human domination on the planet owe a lot to the numerous, already-operational probes that are scaling the Martian surface.

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft is one such space probe designed to study the Martian atmosphere while orbiting Mars.

Thanks to MAVEN, scientists have discovered that a solar event has sparked a global aurora at the Martian surface and caused the radiation level to double than highest ever recorded.

As per the MAVEN data, a solar event on September 11 triggered the global aurora at Mars more than 25 times brighter than any previously seen by the orbiter.

The orbiter, which has been studying the Martian atmosphere's interaction with the solar wind since 2014, also recorded radiation levels on the surface more than double any previously measured by the Curiosity rover's Radiation Assessment Detector, or RAD, since that mission's landing in 2012.

The high readings lasted more than two days, NASA found.

"The current solar cycle has been an odd one, with less activity than usual during the peak, and now we have this large event as we're approaching solar minimum," said Sonal Jain of the University of Colorado Boulder, who is a member of MAVEN's Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument team.

This event was big enough to be detected on Earth too, even though our home planet was on the opposite side of the Sun from Mars.

"This is exactly the type of event both missions were designed to study, and it's the biggest we've seen on the surface so far," added RAD Principal Investigator Don Hassler.

The Sun always emits a continuous stream of charged particles, mainly electrons and protons.

Occasionally, eruptions called coronal mass ejections occur, with higher density, energy and speed of the ejected particles. These events vary in strength.

According to Jain: "When a solar storm hits the Martian atmosphere, it can trigger auroras that light up the whole planet in ultraviolet light. The recent one lit up Mars like a light bulb.

"An aurora on Mars can envelope the entire planet because Mars has no strong magnetic field like Earth's to concentrate the aurora near polar regions. The energetic particles from the Sun also can be absorbed by the upper atmosphere, increasing its temperature and causing it to swell up."

Check out the pic below:

(Image courtesy: NASA/Goddard/University of Colorado)

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

NASAMarsMars probeMAVEN spacecraftMars aurorasolar stormSpace news

From Zee News

Punjab

Punjab bypoll: AAP leader joins BJP along with supporters

Asia

Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif to be present in court for ind...

World

Islamic State seizes town in central Syria: Monitor

World

3,000 killed in Syria in September, deadliest month of 2017...

China opens new highway in Tibet close to Arunachal border
Asia

China opens new highway in Tibet close to Arunachal border

Violence erupts in Barcelona as Catalans defy ban to vote in independence referendum
World

Violence erupts in Barcelona as Catalans defy ban to vote i...

CPM youth wing inducts 9 transgenders as members
Kerala

CPM youth wing inducts 9 transgenders as members

UK working on plan for disorderly Brexit: PM Theresa May
World

UK working on plan for disorderly Brexit: PM Theresa May

Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote
World

Catalans defy ban, turn out for independence vote

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video