close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Scientists find what lies beneath Neptune's surface

Extremely low temperatures on planets like Neptune -- called ice giants -- mean that chemicals on these distant worlds exist in a frozen state, the researchers said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 19:00
Scientists find what lies beneath Neptune&#039;s surface
(Representational image)

London: Running large-scale computer simulations of conditions of the thick layer between the Neptune's atmosphere and core, known as the mantle, researchers have helped solve the mystery of what lies beneath the most distant planet in our solar system.

Frozen mixtures of water, ammonia and methane make up the planet's mantle, but the form in which these chemicals are stored is poorly understood.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that frozen mixtures of water and ammonia inside Neptune -- and other ice giants, including Uranus -- are likely to form a little-studied compound called ammonia hemihydrate.

"This study helps us better predict what is inside icy planets like Neptune. Our findings suggest that ammonia hemihydrate could be an important component of the mantle in ice giants, and will help improve our understanding of these frozen worlds," said Andreas Hermann from University of Edinburgh in Britain.

Extremely low temperatures on planets like Neptune -- called ice giants -- mean that chemicals on these distant worlds exist in a frozen state, the researchers said.

Using laboratory experiments to study these conditions is difficult, as it is very hard to recreate the extreme pressures and temperatures found on ice giants.

So the scientists ran large-scale computer simulations of conditions in the mantle and by looking at how the chemicals there react with each other at very high pressures and low temperatures, they were able to predict which compounds are formed in the mantle.

The work was carried out in collaboration with scientists at Jilin University, China.

"Computer models are a great tool to study these extreme places, and we are now building on this study to get an even more complete picture of what goes on there," Hermann said. 

TAGS

NeptuneProceedings of the National Academy of SciencesIce giantNeptune atmosphereSpace news

From Zee News

Gorakhpur tragedy: Deaths due to lack of oxygen is heinous, guilty won&#039;t be spared, says CM
Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur tragedy: Deaths due to lack of oxygen is heinous,...

Shutdown in Kashmir to protect Article 35A
Jammu and Kashmir

Shutdown in Kashmir to protect Article 35A

Army jawan injured in landmine blast near line of control
India

Army jawan injured in landmine blast near line of control

India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Bhopal from Aug 14-19
India

India-ASEAN Youth Summit in Bhopal from Aug 14-19

Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Army launches manhunt after terrorists attack 41 R...

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US defence expert
IndiaWorld

India behaving like mature power in Doklam standoff: US def...

China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US commander
IndiaWorld

China, India must work to resolve Doklam standoff: US comma...

Uttar Pradesh

Hospital tragedy a 'test' for CM Adityanath: Ram...

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57
EuropeWorld

Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video