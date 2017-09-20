Series of three spacewalks in October, ISS' Expedition 53 crew to take the reins

New Delhi: The International Space Station (ISS) astronauts are gearing up for the next series of spacewalks – three in total – scheduled for October.

Spacewalks are events that science and space enthusiasts look forward to with the initiation of every consecutive expedition launch. NASA is aware of that and the event is always telecast live on NASA TV.

The spacewalks performed by Expedition 53 astronauts will take place over a period of two weeks.

As per NASA, commander Randy Bresnik began unpacking spacewalking gear today ahead of the first of three spacewalks set to begin October 5.

He will lead all three spacewalks with NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba. Vande Hei will join him on the first two and Acaba will participate in the final spacewalk.

The trio will venture outiside the ISS to replace one of the two end effectors on the Canadarm2 robotic arm, lubricate the new component and replace cameras at two locations on the station’s truss.

Spacewalks are scheduled on a regular basis in support of space station assembly and maintenance.