close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Short emergency spacewalk comes to an end; installation work successful, says NASA

A similar MDM replacement spacewalk was conducted in April 2014 by Expedition 39 crewmembers Steve Swanson and Rick Mastracchio of NASA.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 20:39
Short emergency spacewalk comes to an end; installation work successful, says NASA
Astronaut Jack Fischer waves while attached to the Destiny laboratory during the emergency spacewalk. (Image courtesy: NASA)

New Delhi: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer are back inside the confines of the International Space Station (ISS) after a successful emergency spacewalk.

During the 2 hour 46 minute unscheduled space event, the astronauts successfully replaced a computer relay box, and installed a pair of antennas on station to enhance wireless communication for future spacewalks.

Including today's event, spacewalkers have now spent a total of 1,250 hours and 41 minutes working outside the station during 201 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.

A similar MDM replacement spacewalk was conducted in April 2014 by Expedition 39 crewmembers Steve Swanson and Rick Mastracchio of NASA.

This was the 10th spacewalk for Whitson, who moves into third place all-time for cumulative spacewalking time, and the second for space-newbie Fischer.

TAGS

NASAInternational Space StationISSPeggy WhitsonJack FischerNASA astronautsISS astronautsEmergnecy spacewalkSpace news

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

J&amp;K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, several terrorists believed to be hiding
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, several terrorist...

Fresh violence erupts in UP&#039;s Sarahanpur; one dead, seven injured
Uttar Pradesh

Fresh violence erupts in UP's Sarahanpur; one dead, se...

Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea
World

Vietnam, Indonesia vessels clash in South China Sea

United States chief mum on possible Donald Trump pressure o...
AmericasWorld

United States chief mum on possible Donald Trump pressure o...

Donald Trump assures Britain of unbreakable commitment after bombing
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump assures Britain of unbreakable commitment afte...

Italy expects EU deal for Monte dei Paschi rescue within da...
World

Italy expects EU deal for Monte dei Paschi rescue within da...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video