Short emergency spacewalk comes to an end; installation work successful, says NASA

New Delhi: NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer are back inside the confines of the International Space Station (ISS) after a successful emergency spacewalk.

During the 2 hour 46 minute unscheduled space event, the astronauts successfully replaced a computer relay box, and installed a pair of antennas on station to enhance wireless communication for future spacewalks.

Including today's event, spacewalkers have now spent a total of 1,250 hours and 41 minutes working outside the station during 201 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory.

A similar MDM replacement spacewalk was conducted in April 2014 by Expedition 39 crewmembers Steve Swanson and Rick Mastracchio of NASA.

This was the 10th spacewalk for Whitson, who moves into third place all-time for cumulative spacewalking time, and the second for space-newbie Fischer.