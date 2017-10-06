close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Soon you will be able to spend your holidays in space – Read how

The company wants to conduct frequent launches to the edge of space where passengers can briefly experience weightlessness and marvel at the view. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, October 6, 2017 - 16:32
Soon you will be able to spend your holidays in space – Read how
Representational image

New York: Blue Origin, a commercial space company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, plans to launch humans into space within the next 18 months, CEO of the space firm Bob Smith said.

These people Blue Origin plans to launch into space will be everyday citizens, not astronauts, Smith said at the first meeting of the newly revamped National Space Council - an executive group aimed at guiding the US space agenda -- on Thursday.

Blue Origin has not yet indicated exactly how much the tickets will cost, CNNMoney reported.

The firm earlier announced its plans to launch space tourists by 2018.

A 2019 launch would put Blue Origin's first space tourism trip slightly behind its competitor SpaceX, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Within the next 18 months we're going to be launching humans into space," Smith was quoted as saying.

"These won't be astronauts...these will be everyday citizens," Smith added.

SpaceX plans to take two tourists on a trip around the moon sometime in the last quarter of 2018. 

Sending paying customers to space is part of Blue Origin's early business strategy.

The company wants to conduct frequent launches to the edge of space -- where passengers can briefly experience weightlessness and marvel at the view. 

TAGS

Blue OriginAmazon CEO Jeff BezosSpace newsHumans into space

From Zee News

Leopard which entered Maruti&#039;s Manesar plant caught after over 30 hours
Haryana

Leopard which entered Maruti's Manesar plant caught af...

Sasikala out of jail but can&#039;t have political meetings, media interactions
Tamil Nadu

Sasikala out of jail but can't have political meetings...

India, European Union agree to combat terror, resume talks on free trade
India

India, European Union agree to combat terror, resume talks...

Nobel Peace Prize 2017 awarded to anti-nuclear campaign ICAN
World

Nobel Peace Prize 2017 awarded to anti-nuclear campaign ICA...

India targeting CPEC is economic terrorism: Pakistan cries wolf
World

India targeting CPEC is economic terrorism: Pakistan cries...

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study
Space

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

Facebook &#039;context&#039; button is latest effort to fight fake news
Technology

Facebook 'context' button is latest effort to fig...

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japan
World

Earthquake measuring 6.3 magnitude strikes off eastern Japa...

Bengaluru-based start-up scouts for funds to build spacecraft for lunar mission
Space

Bengaluru-based start-up scouts for funds to build spacecra...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video