SpaceX all set for 10th resupply ship launch to ISS next week
New Delhi: February 18th is the day set by US aerospace major SpaceX for the launch of its 10th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship is targeted to liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
"Targeting February 18 for Dragon`s next resupply mission to the @Space_Station ? our 1st launch from LC-39A at @NASA`s Kennedy Space Center," the Hawthorne-headquartered company tweeted on Wednesday.
"The Expedition 50 crew trained today for the robotic capture of the SpaceX Dragon and studied how the brain adapts to living in space. Three crew members also conducted an emergency drill aboard the International Space Station," NASA researchers wrote in a blog post on the same day.
The tenth commercial resupply mission from SpaceX will deliver advanced space research to improve disease-fighting drugs, observe Earth`s climate and automate spacecraft navigation, the US space agency added.
(With IANS inputs)
