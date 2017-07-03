SpaceX Dragon cargo craft departs space station, returns to Earth today

New Delhi: A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft is returning to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday.

NASA says the release of the SpaceX/Dragon CRS-11 Cargo Craft from the space station is scheduled to take place at 2:28 a.m.EDT.

NASA Television and the agency’s website will provide live coverage of Dragon's departure beginning at 2 a.m.EDT.

In the event of adverse weather conditions in the Pacific Ocean where the spacecraft is scheduled to splash down, the return of the Dragon cargo craft was delayed by a day to Monday.

The splashdown zone for Monday has an acceptable weather forecast and is closer to port in Long Beach, California. Splashdown is expected around 260 miles southwest of the California coast.

Recovery forces will retrieve the capsule and its more than 4,100 pounds of returning cargo, including science samples from human and animal research, biotechnology studies, physical science investigations and education activities.

The spacecraft, which arrived at the station June 5, delivered nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a NASA instrument to study neutron stars.

Dragon, the only space station resupply spacecraft able to return to Earth intact, will be retrieved by a SpaceX team from the ocean and shipped it to port in southern California.