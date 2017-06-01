close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SpaceX taking recycling all way to orbit for NASA

On this week's supply run to the International Space Station, SpaceX will launch a Dragon capsule that's already traveled there. The milestone comes just two months after the launch of its first reused rocket booster.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 09:27
SpaceX taking recycling all way to orbit for NASA
Representational image

Cape Canaveral: SpaceX is taking recycling to a whole new realm all the way to orbit.

On this week's supply run to the International Space Station, SpaceX will launch a Dragon capsule that's already traveled there. The milestone comes just two months after the launch of its first reused rocket booster.

This particular Dragon flew to the station in 2014. SpaceX refurbished it for Thursday's launch. The company says it's always reused Dragon parts, but never to this extent.

Most of this Dragon has already been to space, including the welded frame. It will carry 6,000 pounds of cargo, including mice and flies for medical research.

While the Falcon booster is new, SpaceX will attempt to land it at Cape Canaveral, Florida, following liftoff so it, too, can be reused.

TAGS

SpaceXSpace newsISSOrbitNASA

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

India eyes Kudankulam N-deal with Russia ahead of PM Narendra Modi&#039;s annual summit with Vladimir Putin
India

India eyes Kudankulam N-deal with Russia ahead of PM Narend...

Chennai textile showroom fire continues for second day
Tamil Nadu

Chennai textile showroom fire continues for second day

Haiti, US try to mend differences on temporary visa issue
AmericasWorld

Haiti, US try to mend differences on temporary visa issue

Google marks start of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with its addictive doodle
Internet & Social Media

Google marks start of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy with its ad...

Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked firing in Nowshera, Krishna Ghati; Indian Army retalaites with full vigour
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan Army resorts to unprovoked firing in Nowshera, Kri...

Japan launches satellite for high-precision positioning system
Space

Japan launches satellite for high-precision positioning sys...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video