close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

SpaceX targets August 13 for next resupply mission to ISS

The payloads include crucial materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during Expeditions 52 and 53.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 12:44
SpaceX targets August 13 for next resupply mission to ISS
(Representational image)

Washington: SpaceX is targeting August 13 for the launch of its 12th commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will boost a Dragon spacecraft filled with almost 2,721.5 kg of supplies from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the US space agency said.

The payloads include crucial materials to directly support dozens of the more than 250 science and research investigations that will occur during Expeditions 52 and 53.

About 10 minutes after launch, Dragon will reach its preliminary orbit and deploy its solar arrays. 

A carefully choreographed series of thruster firings are scheduled to allow the spacecraft to rendezvous with the space station. 

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli will grapple Dragon using the space station's robotic arm and install it on the station's Harmony module.

The station crew will unpack the Dragon and begin working with the experiments that include plant pillows containing seeds for NASA's Veggie plant growth system experiment. 

Veggie, like most of the research taking place on the space station, is demonstrating how the research benefits life on Earth as it advances NASA's plans to send humans to Mars.

NASA said the Dragon spacecraft will spend approximately one month attached to the space station. 

It will remain until mid-September when the spacecraft will return to Earth with results of earlier experiments, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California.

TAGS

SpaceXInternational Space StationISSFalcon 9Dragon spacecraftNASACargoPayloadSpace news

From Zee News

Terror funding: Three separatists, including Geelani&#039;s son-in-law sent to judicial custody till September 1
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Terror funding: Three separatists, including Geelani's...

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10
Mobiles

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10

Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi&#039;s new cabinet takes oath of office
World

Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi's new cabinet takes oat...

UttarakhandIndia

Cloudburst kills five in Uttarakhand

WorldAsia

Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman's...

WorldAsia

South Korea spy agency admits attempting to rig election

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha today
India

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swa...

Coolpad launches Note 5 Lite C at Rs 7,777
Mobiles

Coolpad launches Note 5 Lite C at Rs 7,777

Uttar PradeshIndia

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik asks CM Yogi Adityanath to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video