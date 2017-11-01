Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
SpaceX Falcon 9 ends mission on a 'toasty' note, catches fire on landing - Watch

As the fire from the rocket's base began to enter the frame, the feed was momentarily cut-off, but came on again, showing the rocket standing on the ship with its bottom part still on fire.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 18:33 PM IST
Image courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: On Monday, California-based space firm SpaceX launched a commercial communications satellite for South Korea – the KoreaSat 5A – and then landed the rocket on a floating drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellite was flagged-off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

However, the landing of the rocket was quite 'heated' as a video footage of the landing showed Falcon 9 rocket’s base engulfed in flames and smoke.

As the fire from the rocket's base began to enter the frame, the feed was momentarily cut-off, but came on again, showing the rocket standing on the ship with smoke billowing from its bottom part.

The fire was eventually extinguished.

As per a report in the Express UK, John Federspiel, SpaceX's Lead Mechanical Engineer, said: “A little toasty, but stage one is certainly still intact on the drone ship.”

(Video Courtesy - SpaceX)

Till date, SpaceX has returned and landed a Falcon 9's first stage 19 times on land and at sea.

Such landings are part of SpaceX's efforts to develop fully reusable rockets, which the California-based company believed could bring down spaceflight costs.

