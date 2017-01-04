Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!

New Delhi: Gliding 250 miles above the Earth, we're sure astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) love to let their sight wander as far as the eyes can see into the boundless blue yonder.

The images beamed back from high above are truly a sight for sore eyes and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, it seems, can't get enough of the grandeur of the view.

The space first-timer has been treating his followers on a daily basis with some of the most breathtaking photographs, ever since he joined the ISS crew in November, 2016.

From lit-up, beautiful cities, to mountains and deserts, his timeline is adorned with these stunners. But this time he strayed slightly away from the picturesque cities and mountains and shared an image of his new subject – a cloud formation, one 'that pilots try to avoid'.

He wrote: “Embedded cumulonimbus clouds that pilots try to avoid. Flying 400 km above Earth we do not need to take any notice of them.”

Well, that's no surprise since these kind of clouds are formed by water vapor carried by powerful upward air currents and are associated with thunderstorms and atmospheric instability.

The image however, is amazing, since it has been captured up-close from the looks of it. Check out Pesquet's post below: