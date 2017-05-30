Spotted - Potentially habitable 'Super-Earth' planet found orbiting nearby star

New Delhi: Scientists have detected a new planet that could be habitable, located just 21 light years away.

The newly discovered planet, classified as Super-Earth, may host liquid water on its surface.

Scientists say the planet thought to be a rocky world is roughly three times more massive than the Earth, and resides at the edge of the habitable zone of its host star GJ625 (Gliese 625).

The planet was detected by scientists from Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) in Canary Islands using the High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher for the Northern hemisphere (HARPS-N) spectrograph installed at the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory in Spain.

The researchers analysed 151 radial-velocity time series from HARPS-N as part of the HArps-n red Dwarf Exoplanet Survey (HADES) radial velocity program, which resulted in the discovery of a new planet.

This is the sixth super-Earth closest to our solar system in the habitability zone of its star, while the red dwarf is among the 100 stars closest to the Sun, the researchers said.

This planet is particularly interesting because of its proximity. It is only 21 light years away, and is one of the least massive known "Super-Earths".

Red dwarfs are the most common stars in the universe and they can host planets, however, only a few hundred of them are known.

The majority have been discovered orbiting much more distant stars, using the transit method, in which the planet causes a minor "eclipse" when it passes in front of the star.

In contrast, only few rocky planets have been discovered around nearby stars with the radial velocity technique, and very few have been found in their habitability zones, researchers said.

The planet take about 14 days to complete one orbit around its star, on a very close one.

"As GJ625 is a relatively cool star, the planet is situated at the edge of its habitability zone, in which liquid water can exist on its surface," said Alejandro Suarez Mascareno from IAC.

"In fact, depending on the cloud cover of its atmosphere and on its rotation, it could potentially be habitable," he said.

"In the future, new observing campaigns of photometric observations will be essential to try to detect the transit of this planet across its star, given its proximity to the Sun," said Jonay Gonzalez Hernandez, also from IAC.

"There is a possibility that there are more rocky planets around GJ625 in orbits which are nearer to, or further away from the star, and within the habitability zone, which we will keep on combing," said Hernandez.

The planet orbits its host every 14.6 days at a distance of approximately 0.08 AU from the star, which is relatively close.

(With PTI inputs)