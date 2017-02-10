close
Storm at dusk looks like space station's solar arrays, stirring the clouds! ISS astronaut shares the pic

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:06
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter

New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to witnessed many enchanting images of different places, lakes, mountains, deserts etc from the space station.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is also one of them and has been showering his social media followers and space enthuaists with the breathtaking views of our planet.

ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet spots his first aurora in space; shares enchanting image!
Recently, he shared an image of a storm at dusk, captioned as, ''A storm at dusk. It looks like our solar arrays are stirring the clouds!''.

Check out his tweet:

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:06

