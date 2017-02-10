Storm at dusk looks like space station's solar arrays, stirring the clouds! ISS astronaut shares the pic
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:06
Photo Credit: Thomas Pesquet/@Thom_astro/Twitter
New Delhi: Thanks to all the astronauts, who are aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that we get to witnessed many enchanting images of different places, lakes, mountains, deserts etc from the space station.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is also one of them and has been showering his social media followers and space enthuaists with the breathtaking views of our planet.
Recently, he shared an image of a storm at dusk, captioned as, ''A storm at dusk. It looks like our solar arrays are stirring the clouds!''.
Check out his tweet:
A storm at dusk. It looks like our solar arrays are stirring the clouds! https://t.co/ubKVHWSDkG pic.twitter.com/dZozyIxEg7
— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) February 9, 2017
First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 00:06
