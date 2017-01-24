Stratigraphy: Beautiful false-color image of layered bedrock!
New Delhi: The US space agency has released a high-resolution, false-color image of layered bedrock.
According to NASA, the photograph was brought from several kilometers of depth during the formation of this 44 kilometer wide crater in the volcanic plains of Lunae Planum.
Faulting and fracturing occurred and breccia dikes were formed, as these layers were exhumed and brought to nearly vertical orientations, faulting and fracturing occurred and breccia dikes formed.
Breccias are rocks which consists of angular and sharp fragments, whereas a dike is a fracture that has been widened by forces pulling apart the rock while simultaneously filling it with rocky materials.
Breccia and dikes are a common feature in terrestrial craters and can now be recognized in brilliant preservation on Mars.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Is Pakistan behind increasing train accidents in India?
- DNA: Beaten by mob in Kolkata, US NRI vows never to return in India
- When will democracy get freedom from dynasty politics?
- Delhi: Taxi driver dies as BMW rams into car near IIT
- DNA: Has bad time started for American 'media' after Donald Trump became US President?
- WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw
- Jallikattu stir: As it happened on Monday
- Naresh Agrawal breaks silence on leaving Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and joining BJP
- International Space Station – When, where and how to spot ISS
- Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan living separately: Amar Singh makes shocking revelations