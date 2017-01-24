Stratigraphy: Beautiful false-color image of layered bedrock!

New Delhi: The US space agency has released a high-resolution, false-color image of layered bedrock.

According to NASA, the photograph was brought from several kilometers of depth during the formation of this 44 kilometer wide crater in the volcanic plains of Lunae Planum.

Faulting and fracturing occurred and breccia dikes were formed, as these layers were exhumed and brought to nearly vertical orientations, faulting and fracturing occurred and breccia dikes formed.

Breccias are rocks which consists of angular and sharp fragments, whereas a dike is a fracture that has been widened by forces pulling apart the rock while simultaneously filling it with rocky materials.

Breccia and dikes are a common feature in terrestrial craters and can now be recognized in brilliant preservation on Mars.